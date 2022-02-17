WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sikes Senter Mall is under new ownership as we reported last week, and within weeks they will have a new restaurant in the old Buffalo Wild Wings location.

After countless sound checks and hundreds of boxes later, owners of the new “Undeclared” restaurant and nightclub said they are just weeks away from opening to the public, a task that co-owner Dustin Hopson said didn’t come easy.

“This has been several several months in the making, and with the new ownership with the mall, hopefully things will get easier,” Hopson said. “The process before was very tumultuous, and now everything’s going well.”

Hopson said this idea came after reading an article that ranked Wichita Falls near the bottom of a list of 419 worst college cities in the U.S.

“I didn’t want to just do a bar or a nightclub – I wanted to do something where the college kids could come or the airmen and hang out during the day and have good food with cheap drinks and have a nice nightlife,” Hopson said.

Hopson partnered with Highlander restaurant owner Erik Scott, who plans to bring something new to the table.

“We’ve got a really great menu, and one of his ideas is instead of just regular buffalo wings, we’re actually doing whole chicken legs, and, to go with the college theme, we’re calling it the drumline,” Hopson said.

With a full bar, DJ equipment and a large dance floor, Hopson said he hopes to offer the public an experience not found anywhere else.

“It is a restaurant during the day, and at night we will have the live music and club atmosphere – on some nights with a DJ – so it’s somewhere you can come, and you don’t have to leave,” Hopson said. “Instead of having too much to drink then driving to Whataburger or wherever, you can get your food here and take an Uber home.”

Hopson said he’s confident the restaurant will be packed when doors open in less than two weeks on Tuesday, March 1.

Undeclared is hiring bartenders and wait staff right now. If you would like to apply, check out how on their Facebook page.