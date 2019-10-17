New restaurant breaks ground in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A groundbreaking event was held today for a new pizza restaurant in Wichita Falls.

Firo Fire Kissed Pizza and Italian Gelato, a fast-casual restaurant, will begin construction on their new location on Maplewood. The restaurant is slated to open in mid-January. Construction starts next week.

Firo is a build your own pizza and salad restaurant that prepares fresh products daily. They also offer fresh gelato that is made with the same recipes and ingredients found in Italy.

As customers advance through the line, they select freshly prepared meats, cheeses and vegetables. The pizza is then placed in an open-flame stone hearth oven where it cooks in less than five minutes.

