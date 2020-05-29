1  of  6
New restaurant possibly opening at former Crawdaddy’s location

It looks like a new restaurant could be coming to the north side of the city!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Mexican restaurant may be opening another location on the north side of Wichita Falls.

Currently at the former Crawdaddy’s location off Central Freeway, signs are visible for the Mexican restaurant El Tapatio.

Crawdaddy’s closed its doors for good after reportedly failing to pay more than $75,000 in rent and late charges, according to the landlord.

Before to Crawdaddy’s short time there, the location was the long-time home to El Chico.

The current El Tapatio location on Southwest Parkway opened its doors two years ago.

