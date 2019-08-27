New rule at county commissioner meetings adopted and approved

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More news out of commissioner’s court. The new rules of procedure and decorum at county commissioner meetings were adopted and approved. It’s required by house bill 28-40.

Judge Gossom says now, public comments will be moved to the beginning of the meeting as opposed to the end.

Since he became county judge, Gossom says he’s always asked taken great care to ask if anyone in the audience had any questions on any of the items listed on the agenda, making sure everyone understands what the court is voting on.

The new procedures go into effect September first.