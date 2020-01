MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Congressman Jim Jordan, from Ohio's 4th District vigorously defended President Trump during the House impeachment hearings. Now, he is one of a half dozen Republican House members who will be defending him during the Senate trial.

Jordan was in his home district today, at the Marysville Honda plant. NBC4's Colleen Marshall had a chance to ask him some questions about the impeachment process.