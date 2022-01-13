New “Save the Names” petition honors WFISD mascot history

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The group working to save the Coyotes mascot from being eliminated from the Wichita Falls Independent School District now has a new name and a new plan to save all four mascots and traditions from Wichita Falls’ past.

The ‘Save the Mascots’ group expects to go before school board members during Tuesday’s meeting, January 18, in the Education Center and speak during the public comments portion.

The new Phase Two plan is for the Wichita Falls Legacy School to have the “Coyotes” mascot with red and black, and Wichita Falls Memorial would be the “Rider Raiders” with gold and black. Hirschi Junior High would be the “Huskies” with blue and red, and Booker T. Washington Junior High would be the “Leopards” with blue and white.

Booker T. Washington High School was closed in 1969 during desegregation and currently operates as an elementary school.

In the new plan, what is now Rider High School would become Booker T. Washington Junior High, and those Leopards would feed 100% into Rider Raiders and Memorial High School. Hirschi Huskies would feed 100% into Coyotes at Legacy High School.

WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas said the school board will continue to listen to community input, but she could not say whether members are considering making changes to their original vote on December 7.

The plan was for the district to let students vote among the “Lions”, “Leopards” and “Falcons” when they returned from winter break. Thomas said it’s possible plans could change, but the board would have to vote to make any other changes.

