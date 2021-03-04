New seafood restaurant surf’s its way to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A new restaurant has made its way to Wichita Falls and they’re serving up fried seafood from the sea.

The Catch isn’t open just yet but they’re ready and excited to serve delicious food to the community.

According to their social page, the restaurant will be located in the old Burger King building at 4004 Kemp Blvd.

Some of the food on the menu will include fried catfish, shrimp, boudin balls, crawfish and even gumbo!

They are planning to open in three months or sooner and they will be offering dine in and carryout, drive-thru and delivery.

So be sure to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on a grand opening.