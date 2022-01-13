New sensory room in Big Blue provides calm atmosphere for neurodiverse children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Empowering minds, creating possibilities: That’s the mission of Discover Sensory, a new learning and therapy center that recently opened inside of Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls.

Owner Courtney Robertson said she opened Discover Sensory after learning her son has autistic traits. She believes it’s important to have a safe and calming atmosphere for neurodiverse kids, or even adults who have suffered from traumatic brain injuries, through her sensory room.

Discover Sensory has multiple things to offer that can have calming effects, such as fiber optic lights, bubble tubes, a swing and much more.

Robertson said her sensory room is perfect for those who may be overstimulated easily.

“Even walking outside can be hard for somebody with autism or with sensory processing disorders or down syndrome, and so we have created Discover Sensory as a room that can calm children who have some of these neurotypical disorders,” Robertson said.

Discover Sensory is only $25 for an hour inside the sensory room.

