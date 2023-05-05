SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Seymour residents no longer have to travel nearly an hour away to get essentials for their farm or ranch.

Brayden Winn said he came up with the idea for Coach’s Farm & Ranch Supply during the pandemic.

Winn and his wife Jocelyn said there was a major need for a place like Coach’s in Seymour, so residents could get anything they needed for their animals without having to travel to Lubbock or Wichita Falls.

At Coach’s, you can find anything from dog, cat and cattle feed to horse medications, vaccines and tractor parts.

The Winns said they’re here to offer things residents may not find anywhere else in town.

“A lot of people have voiced that they’re so glad that we have this here, they don’t have to make a special trip to get feed, we even have animal medicine stuff whereas if something comes up that they need it more immediately, then having to make a trip or a store that’s not open, we have it here,” Jocelyn Winn said.

The Winns said the response from the community so far has been great, and they want customers to know they’re ready to get you what you need, no matter the hour.

“We’ve had a large amount of people come in just excited to have this in the community, to have the services we have that we’re going to offer,” Brayden Winn said. “Whether it be delivering feed or medicine after hours, we’ve always got our phones to assist anybody that needs medicine, feed, anything animal related.”

One interesting thing about the store is that it was built around a large scale which was created to weigh trucks for an old milling company in the 1960s.

Coach’s Farm & Ranch Supply is located at 225 US Hwy 283 S.

It’s open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Items customers can find at Coach’s Farm & Ranch Supply:

Items that service dogs, cats, rabbits, sheep, cattle, horses, chickens, goats

Dog & cat food (multiple different brands)

Cattle feed (multiple different brands)

Chicken feed

Vaccines & Medications

Hunting gear

Lawn and garden fertilizer, chemicals

Farm and ranch tools

Fencing supplies

Tractor parts

Plumbing items

Wound care

GameGuard apparel

Shampoos and degreaser

Pesticides

The Winns said they plan to expand in the future to offer even more items at their store.