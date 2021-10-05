New sports bar and grill The High Dive offers up great food with relaxing atmosphere

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, a new sports bar and restaurant is ready to dish you BBQ and a cold beer during Sunday’s game.

“Our goal is to create an environment, everyone’s welcome good anything-goes kind of atmosphere,” Co-owner of The High Dive, Shannan Baum said.

Meet Shannan Baum, a woman who recently brought her dreams to life, a feat that didn’t come easy.

“In the beginning, all the rain that we got this summer kind of put us behind. We had planned on opening way earlier in the summer but with different projects that had to be done the rain kind of postponed a lot of that so it kind of pushed back our opening a little bit,” Baum said.

You may be thinking to yourself this location looks familiar, that’s because it used to be the home to Jordan Craft BBQ before moving locations, leaving behind the perfect venue for Baum.

“Some stuff was already here when they got here, some things they did bring like crowds and stuff like that, people know this stage and stuff that has been here for many many years but I think they did get voted. Got put on the nomination for best music venue in Texoma right before they left so that helped us a little bit,” Baum said.

And not to mention, they serve up some mouth-watering food like brisket grilled cheese, tacos, and so much more.

“We get a lot of people that complement our food. Everything is made in house, for the most part, a lot of good responses, and like I said we’re working through the kinks but we’ve worked most of our way through that so we’re just moving forward,” Baum said.

So next time your favorite team is playing give Baum a visit out at The High Dive where she said you won’t be disappointed.

The High Dive is located at 7503 Seymour Highway. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday they close at 2 a.m. and Sunday they close at 10 p.m.

Baum says they are hiring for all positions and if you are interested in applying all you have to do is walk in and apply.