New stand-alone veterans clinic opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— For several years now, veterans right here in Texoma have been traveling to Fort Worth and even Oklahoma City for many of their physical and mental health services, or to the old clinic at Sheppard which they said was hard to access.

Not only is it going to provide several services that many local veterans had to travel outside of the city for, but it will also provide comfort for these veterans, knowing that help is now right around the corner.

It was a big day for the nearly 3,500 veterans in the Wichita Falls area after a ribbon cutting was held the day before Veteran’s Day to officially open the new Wichita Falls Veteran’s Affairs Clinic off of Central Freeway and I-44 near Walmart.

“We offer primary care and some specialty care services. We have physical therapy in the building, diabetic education, hypertension management,” Nurse Manager, Donna Ross said.

Among several other amenities, Ross said in the future, the clinic will partner with doctors from Lawton who will work at the clinic part-time, but until then they have new clinical access stations.

“We have brand new telehealth equipment. We’re very excited, it’s our C.A.S. Carts, and they are able to do a video visit with a provider that may not be located in even our area,” Ross said.

And not only will the clinic provide important health services, but it will also be more convenient for many vets, such as Retired Army Veteran, Wesley Gates.

“Cause I know there’s a lot of veterans, some of them are disabled and they have to get someone to drive them somewhere far away, so this will be closer for them,” Gates said.

Not only is it closer, but it’s also easier to access.

“Getting on the base. Some people can’t get on the base. There will be a long line at the visitor’s center, stuff like that. Some of them do background checks but it’s just closer so they don’t have to wait in a long line at Sheppard Air Force Base,” Gates said.

“They don’t have to go through the visitors center any longer, that they can come here to the clinic, give us a call, we’re here to take care of them,” Ross said.

Encouraging words for the thousands of men and women right here in Texoma who will now be more at ease when it comes to their mental and physical health.

The new clinic is located right in the strip mall at 2600 Central Freeway.

If you’re interested in their services, you can always walk in, they’re open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Click here for the clinic’s website with more information.