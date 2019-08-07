New state law could mean more dog-friendly patios around town

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “Clear the Shelters” is a little more than a week away, where one of the largest adoption events will take place all over the country, including right here in Wichita Falls. If you happen to adopt an adorable little pup and want to bring it to lunch, the state of Texas just made that a little bit easier for you.

Frank and Joe’s has been allowing for dogs to be on their patio for more than a year and a half now and, founder Carol Murray said this new state law will make it easier for other establishments to jump on board.

“You have to have the environment to be able to do that and I’m sure the that all the other businesses are excited about the kind of simplification of the code which is now the state law,” Murray said.

It’s now the state law to allow dogs on restaurant patios, but the restaurant has to be on board with it. Previously, an establishment would have to go through the city to get a certain permit to allow dogs which also came with a few fees, which is something Murray said just makes things easier for those wanting to allow it.

“Some of the things are kind of obvious like you have to have your dog on a leash,” Murray said. “Before, we used to have cleaning spray bottles like immediately available, and that’s no longer a requirement, but it just makes sense for us to have things on hand in case someone needs to pick up after their dogs.”

However, it doesn’t stop there. Director of Health Lou Kreidler addressed city council and said this makes it easier to implement a dog patio rule for any establishment with an outside patio.

“The current ordinance that we have was more restrictive. There was language in there for rabies tags, things that the restaurants had to have in that area so we had to remove all of that language,” Kreidler said.

Murray said she hopes this new state law influences others to become dog-friendly, so that mans best friend can join you for lunch wherever you go. The new state law was part of Senate Bill 476 passing in the last legislative session.

Other rules accompanied by the state law: