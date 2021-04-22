New steakhouse coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have noticed a lot of activity going on at the former Jalapeño Tree on Southwest Parkway.

That’s because Jolly Truck Stop owner Yaki Kamali has recently purchased the old Jalapeño Tree with the goal to turn it into a new restaurant offering high-end American, Mexican, and Mediterranean dishes.

Kamali says he chose this building because of the location and says because of the success his cafes in Jolly and Burkburnett have made.

He’s hopeful this newest restaurant will be a success too.

“Wichita Falls is more population and more people here, so I think it would work as a high-end restaurant because honestly, I don’t see any high-end restaurants in Wichita Falls yet,” Kamali said.

Kamali doesn’t have an opening date just yet but says he hopes to be complete with renovations in three to four months.