WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new attraction is coming soon to the Sikes Senter Mall in Wichita Falls that will begin operating out of the former Dillard’s storefront in the near future.

Officials with Tilt Studios announced on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, that Tilt Studio will soon be opening a more than 100,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center inside Sikes Senter Mall.

Tilt Studio will occupy the original Dillard’s location, which formerly held the women’s and home goods sections of the department store. This is the only location within Sikes Senter Mall that has a second story.

According to a press release from Vicky Peek, Director of Marketing for Tilt Studio, the new fun center will feature a laser tag arena, two 18-hole black light mini-golf courses, bumper cars, virtual reality, party rooms, and over 150 classic and modern video and prize games for all skill levels.

This marks the first major addition to Sikes Senter Mall by the Kohan Retail Investment Group after Dillard’s and several other major retailers have departed from the mall since it was purchased in February 2022.

Prior to its departure from Sikes Senter Mall, Dillard’s had been an anchor of the mall since the doors were first opened in 1974, along with department stores JC Penney and Perkins. When Perkins closed, Dillard’s expanded to occupy their previous space, opening a second storefront for juniors and men’s clothing.

JC Penney is the only original anchor store remaining at Sikes Senter Mall.

The closure of Dillard’s was a tumultuous back-and-forth fiasco for residents of Wichita Falls, who had never known Sikes Senter Mall without Dillard’s.

On May 12, 2022, Texoma’s Homepage reported a Dillard’s spokesperson had confirmed that the Wichita Falls store would be closing sometime in 2022. Two weeks later, on May 26, it was reported Dillard’s had canceled their plans to close the store after reaching an agreement with the mall’s new management.

The excitement was short-lived, however, after officials with Dillard’s on July 11, 2022, confirmed that indeed, the store would be closing. Despite rumors that they may be looking to relocate within Wichita Falls, management with Dillard’s reported those rumors were false.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on Sikes Senter Mall as new information becomes available.