New student regent hopes to keep MSU Texas’ traditions alive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The newly named Midwestern State University student for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, said her hope as a first-generation college student is to advocate for students like herself and be a voice for all students on campus.

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Amanda Threlkeld as one of ten new student regents across the state.

The 5th-year senior said she is looking forward to working with the board.

Threlkeld said as it relates to the Texas-Tech merger, she hopes to keep MSU traditions alive throughout the transition.

Related Content Gov. Abbott taps MSU Texas student to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

“I definitely want to keep traditions that MSU has and make it unique so even though we are combining we are still MSU Texas,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld said she is excited and grateful for this role and won’t take it lightly.

Threlkeld, who is double majoring in Accounting and Management Information Systems, said she wants to use this opportunity to give back to the university that has given her so much.

“I’m definitely looking around wanting to talk to every one to hear their perspectives, to hear their voice to see what they think about MSU, what they think might be an issue so I can bring that up and make sure that this campus has a culture and an environment that everyone feels safe, secure and happy,” Threlkeld said.

Her term is set to expire May 31st of next year.