New supply store opens in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new supply store with a new concept of shopping is now calling downtown Wichita Falls home.

Re:Supply opened for the first time Wednesday.

It’s a waste-free store that allows you to bring your own containers or use one they provide to fill up with what you need.

Everything goes by weight meaning you weigh your container before you shop, fill it up, then weigh it again and pay for the difference in weight.

Items include spices, soaps, shampoos, lotions among many other household necessities.

Owner Kacie Sherler says she chose downtown for her location because of the rapid growth the area has been seeing.

“We’ve been at the farmers market for a few years now and we’ve loved to witness how this place has been revitalized over the last few years and so we just wanted to plug into the community even further and so we thought this was the perfect spot,” Sherler said.

Re-supply is located next door to the Broken Tap.

They are open Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are open on Tuesday but by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, click here.