WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Council gives the O.K. for a new general aviation terminal for private jets and school charter flights at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The resolution authorized the city manager to apply for and accept funding of $3.5 million for this project on the more than 70-year-old terminal.

In addition to that measure, councilors approved a $75,000 expenditure for site preparation costs related to a potential business park adjacent to the regional airport.

This is something Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim feels like pairs well with the terminal renovations, especially since they are already peaking interest.

Director of Transportation John Burrus adds this can provide jobs not already in the area while keeping people in Wichita Falls.

“Communities that really take advantage of aerospace economies that actually do business where a plane can fly in and have work done on it and we’ve got a couple of prospects right now that are interested in such a project,” Florsheim said.

“I see this as a benefit. If the development is successful, I see you bringing in A&P-type mechanics to come work in these facilities and such too. I think it complements Sheppard in the long run. If we can get, say Vernon College involved, and they started [an] A&P program, that’s also going to help Sheppard out in the long run as well,” Burrus said.