WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — State legislators passed a new bill stating that curfews are no more here in the Lone Star State, but some say the ordinance for teens is still a good thing.

Most people in Wichita Falls do not realize the city has a curfew. Kids and teens under the age of sixteen are supposed to be back at home by 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

Despite the new legislature, many people in the area are in support of curfews.

House bill 1819 takes effect on Sept. 1. It forbids Texas cities and counties from enforcing a curfew “to regulate the movements or actions of persons younger than 18 years of age.”

Sergeant Charlie Eipper reports the police department is in support of a curfew for juveniles, “I do feel it’s just a good way, especially when you think of our city as a family. Even the police department of trying to help parents keep their kids out of trouble. I think that curfew helped.”

The curfew is credited with keeping kids out of trouble and deterring juvenile crime, this is also used to help identify those who may have run away and return them to their family.

The city will meet on July 18th to repeal the current ordinance. This new law does not go in to effect until September 1.