New Texoma To Go app now available on Google and Apple devices

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want the latest news, sports and weather, there’s a new app for that.

The new Texoma-To-Go news app was created with our viewers in mind. It is easier to manage, search and you can get breaking news alerts at the click of a button.

There’s also demand video and streaming alerts.

Here’s how you can download the app:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/texomashomepage-com/id641342910

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomashomepage&hl=en_US&gl=US

