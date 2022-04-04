WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Intersections in downtown Wichita Falls, some dating back seven decades, may be getting a new look soon.

Director of Transportation John Burrus said this project could take roughly four to five years but says this is much needed and long overdue.

“Our focus is on downtown for the next few years,” Burrus said.

With the rapid growth of the downtown area along with the new hotel and convention center construction, Burrus said that with an expected increase in foot traffic, upgrades need to be made to traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalks.

“As part of that upgrade we’ll be adding audio pedestrian signals for our people with visibility problems we’ll also be upgrading to LED Street name signs,” Burrus said.

If approved by city councilors, this project would also replace traffic signals at the intersections of 5th, 6th, 9th, and Scott Ave, as well as, add two new signal poles at the intersections of 4th and Scott and at 10th and Scott.

“This is going to be a fun project for us. It will greatly modernize our traffic control system downtown. We are also trying to retain that traditional historic charm aesthetics that we know as downtown,” Burrus said.

For those worried if this will tie up traffic Burrus said most of the work will be done out of the streets.

“We may block off lane here and there to drill signal piers that usually takes up half a day probably six hours to get four signal piers drilled,” Burrus said.

And with a price tag of roughly $1.6 million, Burrus said if approved it will be well worth it.

“It’s a long-term plan but I think it’s one like I said, helps contribute to the city’s goal of redeveloping downtown but at the same time something that I hope the business community and the residents downtown can take pride in when we’re done,” Burrus.

Something Burrus is hopeful to happen once he gets the green light from City Council to move forward.

Burrus will be presenting this project in front of City Council early Tuesday. He said the first phase of the project is estimated to cost roughly $250,000.