New trap loan program to bring new technology to feral hog traps

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — Wichita and Clay counties, along with a few other selected counties, have been chosen to become part of a trap loan program to help fight the overpopulation of feral hogs.

If you drive down any highway in Texas, chances are you have seen signs of feral hogs on the side of the road. According to the Smithsonian, in Texas, feral hogs cause around $400 million in damage annually and breed at an alarming rate.

“A sow can give birth up to three times a year and have roughly twelve piglets, and that’s just an estimate. It could be more. It could be less,” Texas A&M Agrilife Emily Rice said. “Those piglets can start breeding within one year of being born, so that’s multiple generations.”

With the threat of overpopulation and damage, new technology is being introduced to make existing traps more effective.

“The technology will allow the camera on the trap to call your phone or text you, and you can decide if you want to catch or if you want to wait for more pigs to come and trap the whole [passel],” Henrietta Natural Resource Conservation Center’s Kenny Prewitt said.

Not only do hogs damage crops but they also are known to cause death to people.

“Even destroying people’s lives and costing lives with car wrecks and even people out in pastures out trying to enjoy the day and getting trapped by a hog, so we have a problem that we need to address,” Prewitt said.

Officials in charge of this program hope with money appropriated from the USDA they can put these traps in selected areas to bring down the feral hog population while learning more about the species.

The counties selected for the trap loan program are:

Wichita

Wilbarger

Hardeman

If you notice any signs of feral hogs, call your local soil water conservation district.