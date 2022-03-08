WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The automotive company that purchased Patterson Auto Group is already planning to make its mark on Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls ISD School Board unanimously approved a sponsorship agreement with Foundation Automotive at Tuesday’s meeting.

This 10-year deal means Foundation will lay new turf at Memorial Stadium and put its logo on there somewhere. This does not change the name of Memorial Stadium but rather allows Foundation to advertise on the field.

“We’re extremely grateful for Foundation commitment to put this money up for us and show an interest in the community as they move to Wichita Falls,” WFISD Athletic Director Scott Hafley said.

“Foundation aligns everything they stand for a lot of things that Patterson stood for as well. So it’s just an awesome opportunity to show our support for the school system and Wichita Falls,” Foundation Auto General Manager Brad Rogers said.

Foundation Automotive will pay the WFISD $150,000 over the course of the first three years of the agreement.