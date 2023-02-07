WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional are marking a new era in orthopedic treatment with the opening of a new facility.

On February 14, the “United Regional Center for Advanced Orthopedics” will open to the public, offering non-surgical, diagnostic and restorative services. The new facility spans a city block along Brook Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets.

President and CEO of United Regional Phyllis Cowling said she’s happy they’ll be able to use the site of the former General Hospital.

“You may know that the Wichita General Hospital was founded on this very site in 1915, and so when that building was razed in 2013, we knew that we wanted to continue the legacy of the General. We just didn’t know how we would do it at the time,” Cowling said.

Compared with the current Orthopedic and Sports Medicine clinic at the corner of 9th and Grace Streets, the Center will also provide 22,000 additional square feet with more clinical and physical therapy space.