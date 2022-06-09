WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls has a new urgent care facility in the old Pier One building after a ribbon cutting this morning.

The ceremony was for the opening of Integrity Urgent Care located on Kemp. This makes the company’s 45th location.

Director of Operations Rachel Harvey said they stand out among other urgent care options because of their care for patience and willingness to treat everyone like family.

“There are a couple of different places you can choose, but based on the community need and based on the feedback we heard from the area in talking to locals, that’s something that we’re hoping we can help provide for the community,” Harvey said. “We’re hoping that we can be their first choice, or they can just give us a chance to let them meet our team, meet our family and let our family take care of theirs.

Integrity Urgent Care is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Find more information about the facility here.