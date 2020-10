WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A brand new veteran’s affairs clinic is set to open in Wichita Falls on Monday, Nov. 2.

The VA clinic will be on 2600 Central Freeway, Suite 160. That’s right off Interstate 44, near the Walmart and Cracker Barrel.

The clinic will offer medical services for primary care, behavioral health and social work services. They’ll also have a lab and pharmacist.