New Veterans Affairs clinic set to open in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new Veterans Affairs clinic is set to open in Wichita Falls in November.

The Wichita Falls VA Clinic will be located on 2600 Central Freeway, Suite 160, off Interstate 44 near the Walmart Supercenter and Cracker Barrel.

The clinic will offer medical services for primary care, behavioral health, social work services, physical therapy, tele-health services, diabetes management and hypertension management.

The facility will also have an in-house lab and an on-site pharmacist.

The Wichita Falls VA Clinic will open Monday, November 2.