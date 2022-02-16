WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police have released video from the surveillance cameras at the scene of a murder that happened at a gas station.

On Saturday, February 12, the clerk at a Stripes gas station on the corner of Taft and Southwest Parkway was shot and killed between 4 and 5 a.m.

The video shows the suspect walking into the store and heading to the back wall. Then, another camera appears to show the suspect walking up to the counter, but the released footage does not show what happened just before Kirt was shot and killed.

The victim was later identified as 51-year-old Floyd Kirt.

On the day of the crime, WFPD released photos of the suspect from surveillance cameras inside the gas station.

Crime Stoppers also asked the community for any information about the crime.

WFPD is asking anyone who has any information pertaining to this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.