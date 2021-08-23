New voting technology coming to Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County will be getting some new voting technology soon.

The county will have to spend about one million dollars to do so. A new senate bill signed into law requires counties to have a paper trail for their voting machines. Wichita County has been on an all electronic system since 2005.

County Judge Woody Gossom says the commissioners’ court has seen demonstrations on machines from two companies. Once they have voters come in and test out the machines, the court will decide on a company.

“You have the paper to back up what was done electronically. So, if the secretary of state’s office orders a recount or a verification count on certain polls, you can actually look at, with either system, you can look at people’s actual ballot,” Gossom said.

Gossom believes voters will have to take a little more time at the polls because of this new technology.

Voters will be allowed to test out the machines in the coming weeks.