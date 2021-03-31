New website and mobile app launched to help visitors fall in love with Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched a brand new website and mobile app.

The website is DiscoverWichitaFalls.com and a new mobile app called Visit Wichita Falls, TX. The mobile app is available to download for both Apple and Android users.

“The idea for the new website and mobile app was created around the theme of, “Fall In Love With The Falls,” said Susan Kimes, Marketing Manager for the CVB. “The goal was to develop an

interactive experience and make it easy to explore Wichita Falls’ attractions, popular restaurants,

events, shopping, hotels, and much more. We’ve been working on this project for several months,

and I am excited for visitors and locals to see and experience the finished products.”



To download the app:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/visit-wichita-falls-tx/id1539967694

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.visitwidget.wichitafallstx