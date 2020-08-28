New Wichita Co. auditor starts early as previous auditor leaves

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County’s newly sworn-in auditor is taking on the job a bit earlier than expected.

This comes after former auditor Deborah Stevens, who actually turned in her resignation almost eight months ago, left earlier than expected.

A new auditor was just appointed Tuesday, and Cheryll Jones was supposed to take over Nov. 1.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said when Stevens turned in her resignation she said she wanted to leave because she was expecting a grandchild, who was to be born in August.

Gossom said there may have been some miscommunication between Stevens and the district judges over when she would be leaving.

“She had said ‘I’m gone,’ so when they made the appointment for Nov. 1, that didn’t work in her plan,” Gossom said.

One county official said the early departure caught them off guard because two signatures are required on all checks and Friday is payday.

Also, the new auditor’s required bond was not on the county agenda until Monday, but Gossom said it would’ve been taken care of Friday.

“Things should move along fine, I am excited about her enthusiasm, we’ll work together,” Gossom said.

Gossom said jones will go to school for her training but having some knowledge of accounting she will do well.