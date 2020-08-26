New Wichita County auditor announced

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— More than seven months after longtime Wichita County Auditor Deborah Stevens turned in her resignation, and the district judges named her successor this afternoon.

Cheryll Jones will be taking over.

Jones previously worked in the Wichita County Auditors office for five years before going into public accounting, and her uncle is county commissioner Lee Harvey.

Back in January, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom told said Stevens turned in her resignation because she and her husband were ready to enjoy being grandparents.

“Definitely there’s always changes and growth in personel that changes but I think it will be pretty much the same and I’m just looking forward to doing the best I can,” Jones said.

She is set to begin November 1.