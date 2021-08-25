New Wichita County Law Enforcement Center passes inspection

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Commission on Jail Standards have given the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center the green light after failing state inspection the first time around.

County Judge Woody Gosom says Commissioner Mark Beauchamp helped the jail pass with flying colors, working hard to make sure issues were up to standards. In June, the LEC failed on two items: plumbing issues and the smoke evac system, which is required to alert of a fire within a certain amount of time.

Now that inspections are over, Sheriff David Duke says there is still no timeline on when inmates will move into the new jail.