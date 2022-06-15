WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday, the City held a public ribbon ceremony for the new Public Transportation Administrative and Maintenance Repair Facility in Wichita Falls.

The facility will serve as a one-stop-shop for all transportation needs.

The new facility is 28,000 square feett, solar-powered, and the best thing about it is that it’s federally funded.

In 2018, the City of Wichita Falls was awarded a $9.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation to construct this facility.

“Walking through there, I would say it’s the nicest building we have in our arsenal, and it’s going to serve a lot of people,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

This facility is unique because it offers multiple forms of transportation, including Falls Ride, Sharp Lines Rural Transportation and transportation through Disabled American Veterans (DAV) for disabled veterans.

“This facility is almost a one-stop-shop,” Public Transportation Administrator Jenny Stevens said.

Wichita Falls Transportation has also created something for people who may need assistance getting to medical visits.

“Wichita Falls Transportation, along with Sharp Lines, has a 53/10 grant that we offered a purchase of service, a contract, and what that does is, if you need a trip for medical reasons, we can coordinate that with that very well,” Stevens said. “We’re right down the hall.”

The facility comes fully equipped with a wellness center for drivers and a state-of-the-art maintenance bay to maintain the upkeep of the buses.

“It is a seven-bay facility, so we are able to work on buses multiple times, where previously they only had two working bays, so it was really hard to get buses back up and running,” Stevens said. “With all of us being in one stop, you have transportation within our surrounding communities in one spot.”

The new building is located at 2004 Old Windthorst Rd. Officials say they are excited to put the new facility to use.