WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 43 years, the Senior-Junior Forum has brought on the Christmas spirit with the annual Christmas Tour of Homes.

A first-time participating homeowner is certainly using her extensive knowledge of decorating to put a smile on faces when people walk into her home.

“First [I] did the coffee table, then I did the mantle, kind of to go together,” Suzanne Weeks said.

From there, it was an easy process decorating the Weeks’ home, pulling inspiration from her varying interests.

“I have a lot of different tastes,” Weeks said. “I like a lot of different looks. And that’s why each room is done a little bit differently. And my imagination just grows of one ideal.”

From figurines of Kris Kringle to glistening lights and a gingerbread neighborhood, Weeks said she is enjoying her first year participating in Christmas Tour of Homes.

“It makes you feel good because you like to see people smile and get the enjoyment out of seeing something different. Each one of our homes is different and shows everybody’s different personalities,” Weeks said.

Weeks recently moved to Wichita Falls just over a year ago after retiring as an interior decorator for over 40 years.

It was a two-month process of putting up Christmas decor.

“I added a little above what I would normally do. But when this is your love and your livelihood, [it] just comes natural. Just keep going. One more flower, one more deer, one more something,” Weeks said.

Decoration after decoration and laugh after laugh, Weeks said the Tour of Homes is truly something special.

“Tour the homes; they’re missing out if they don’t,” Weeks said.

Spreading Christmas joy and for a good cause.