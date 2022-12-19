WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With most kids on Christmas vacation, what better way to enjoy the break than by visiting downtown’s newest Winter Wonderland?

Winter Wonderland owners Alex Carrion and Kyllia Byrd said when you walk through the doors of Winter Wonderland it’s an experience you can’t find anywhere else.

“Basically we just kind of wanted to bring something different to the community, something people haven’t really seen before, not just pictures with Santa but we’ve got elves and we’ve got an escape room to help Santa save Christmas so all of the kids can come in and kind of help Santa save Christmas,” Carrion said.

You heard right, a Christmas-themed escape room where you have to find clues in order to save Santa’s elves and Christmas. Something that Byrd and Carrion are actually trying to do in real life for some families is a toy drive that you can help with.

“They can come in and bring a toy and drop it off you know and on Christmas Eve we want Santa to give all the toys away to all of the kids who you know didn’t get a good Christmas as they should,” Carrion said.

You can drop off any gifts at their location at 922 Indiana Ave, as well as, just show up to receive a gift from Santa himself on Christmas Eve. Something Old Saint Nick said he never tires of.

“It’s just really, really cool to see the light in the kids’ eyes and when they first come in, I do a loud ‘ho ho ho! Merry Christmas’, and you see the kids start sprinting towards you and then they tell you what they want and then they get to save Christmas and we have a big celebration and it’s just a really really cool heartwarming thing,” Santa Claus said.

“And make sure that all kids are, they know someone out there cares and there’s someone out there that wants them a good Christmas as well regardless of anything,” Byrd said.

Spreading Christmas joy one, “ho ho ho! Merry Christmas”, at a time.

Winter Wonderland is located at 922 Indiana Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Admission is $10 but you will receive a discount if you donate a toy for their toy drive.

For more information on this new Winter Wonderland, click here.