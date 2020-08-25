Newcomers ready to rise to the political occasion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we count down the days to the November election, some of those new to politics told the KFDX newsroom why they have decided now is the time to hop into their respective races.

When you go to cast your votes in the November election you will notice quite a few newcomers on the ballot, some men who said change is needed and they all believe they are that change.

Going up against District 4 Councilor Tim Brewer is a businessman and Veteran Jason Hester who said he will be the voice for the people not only in his district but the city.

“You tell me, I’m just the one casting the ballot, I’m not making the decisions, you’re making the decisions,” Hester said.

Going head-to-head against incumbent Mayor Stephen Santellana are businessman Kevin Hunter and Army Veteran and Detention Officer James Huling, who also rose to fame on the reality tv show Big Brother.

Both candidates said while they don’t disagree with all Santellana has done more needs to be addressed.

“I’m willing to learn and that’s very important in this position, but I’m willing to also be very flexible with changes in Wichita which I feel is definitely needed,” Huling said. “When you’re in politics you have a stronger influence in the community.”

“I’m always gonna look out for the guy that’s gonna get up and go to work every day, I want good roads, good clean drinking water, adequate drinking water,” Hunter said.

Hester, Hunter and Huling said while they have no plans to be career politicians they want to fight for the needs of the citizens.

Air force retiree, also new to politics Tom Taylor will square off with current City Councilor Steve Jackson in District 5 and in the District 3 race, current City Councilor and businessman Jeff Browning will face off against newcomer Mel Martinez, pastor of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church.