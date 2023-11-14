WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A week after learning the results of the election, Wichita Falls City Council has sworn in the new mayor and two newest councilors.

Mayor Tim Short, District 5 Councilor Tom Taylor and District 4 Councilor Mike Battaglino took oath on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and are ready to represent the city.

Jeff Browning also took the oath and is serving his final term as District 3 Councilor.

After adjournment, councilors celebrated with some cake and comradery and recognized former councilors Tim Brewer, Steven Jackson and former mayor Stephen Santellana.

The newly elected officials said they’re ready and eager to serve the community

“It’s an amazing feeling to be here today,” Short said. “I thank God. I thank my family. I thank my friends, the supporters, you know, to put their trust in me to help this city.”

“[I’m] filled with this sense that we have a lot of very, very meaningful work to do,” Battaglino said. “And, we owe it to our citizens to make this the best city possible. I’m so, so excited and fired up to do it.”

Taylor also shared in his fellow councilman’s determination to do good.

“I feel excited right now. I feel energized, excited, ready to get busy and start doing things for the city,” he said.

The newly elected officials will participate in their first city council meeting next Tuesday, November 21, 2023.