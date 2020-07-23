Leo’s Fish and Chicken receives tremendous support after grand opening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What once served as the Chicken Box on Martin Luther King Boulevard for years has gotten renovations and it’s all thanks to a new owner.

Leo’s Fish and Chicken held its grand opening this week and saw a line full of cars waiting to get their hands on some crispy chicken and fish.

Allen Smith named the restaurant after his father who passed away a couple of years ago. Smith said the community support has been tremendous, and he’s hopeful this will start a trend throughout the eastside community.

The hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.–2 a.m., and the business is drive-thru only.

Leo’s Fish and Chicken is hiring. If you would like to apply, contact Mekesha Smith at 940-447-7439.

If you would like to get your hands on a bottle of the locally famous Smith’s Dip Sauce, used at Leo’s, click here.

