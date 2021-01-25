Newly remodeled Progress and Provisions restaurant now open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A business in downtown Wichita Falls that has been closed for months now for much-needed remodeling are opening their doors once again.

Owner Kyle Dalka said they have put in new flooring, light fixtures, and even revamped his menu for the restaurant.

During the time the restaurant was closed, Dalka said he was able to set up shop in Wichita Falls Brewing Company as well as dishing out some great food in the Progress and Provisions food truck.

Dalka said he has some ideas for the future of Progress and Provisions, but for now, he’s going to focus on the current restaurant

“We do have plans but it’s a little early to talk about anything so so we’re just going to keep going strong here and push out food that I think is going to be really new and exciting for Wichita Falls,” Dalka said.

Progress and Provisions is located inside the Hamilton Building.

For the time being, they will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.