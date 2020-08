ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Congratulations are in order to an Archer County man who is the newest champion of a History Channel competition.

Chad Kennedy took first place in the “Summer Forging Games” of the show “Forged in Fire.”

Kennedy spoke with our newsroom in early August when he knew the outcome, but couldn’t share just yet.

The bladesmith makes custom knives for folks all across Texoma.

The final episode aired Aug. 19.