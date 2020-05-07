Clay Co. businesses cope with COVID-19

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — Many Texas businesses in rural areas were allowed to open at 50% capacity, as compared to 25 percent in larger cities. In Clay County, businesses are doing what they can to keep customers safe, and one business that just opened up during says they feel the effect.

“We decided we were going to open up a Smoke Shop, but, unfortunately, the coronavirus showed up it is slowing down everything,” Cloud Smoke Shop co-owner Jeff Younis said. “The actual warehouse is completely empty and we are suffering from that.”

One business that has made a model in sewing memories together was able to stitch a new plan into their facility to make masks to stay afloat, but that isn’t the case for others.

“We are just very blessed that we were able to switch gears, but a lot of businesses were not able to do that its a very worrisome thing,” Aunt Pam’s Closet owner Pam Schenk said.

Despite the crisis, most are hopeful that Clay County will be able to return to the close-knit community it has always been.

“I think the shop will be good when everything gets back to normal life-situation when we have the reunion as we do here in town everything will be super fine again,” Younis said.

As of Thursday, there have been no new COVID-19 cases in Clay County according to officials.