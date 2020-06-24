Clay County leaders encourage residents to sign up for emergency alert system Hyper-Reach

1  of  2
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — Clay County leaders are encouraging residents of to subscribe to an alert system that is free for any resident with a clay county address.

Hyper-Reach can alert residents in rural areas of any emergency from severe weather to an out of control fire or hazmat spill. County leaders have been using this alert system for more than a year now and said it’s a useful tool for residents who live in very remote areas or when satellites are down as well as to family members who are elderly.

“We have got a little over 2,000 people subscribed to it, and the way it works is if you go to our web page there is a link there for emergency notification,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “If you click on it, residents can put in it phone number, email address and contact information and decide how you want to be notified.”

This system is only available to residents in Clay County, and the system is free.

