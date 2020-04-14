1  of  2
Trump halts US payments to World Health Organization

news

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.

Trump said the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president said the world depends on the World Health Organization to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

Trump claims the organization failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

But Trump said the U.S. will continue to engage with the organization in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

