Newsfeed Now: Celebrating the people who served our country for our freedom

On this Fourth of July, people across the country celebrate our nations independence and the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.

In this special edition of Newsfeed Now, we are recognizing some of the service members who fought for our country and acknowledge those who work to keep their memories alive.

Stories featured in today’s show:

Most midshipmen who graduate from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland are commissioned as Ensigns in the Navy or Second Lieutenants in the Marine Corps. Very few choose an inter-service commission in the Air Force. But as Colonel Charles Pinkham explains, he has no regrets about exchanging his Navy Whites for Air Force Blues.

A man’s discovery of a veteran’s dog tag in the UK led him on a journey to Alabama. The man says he was out metal detecting when he came across the tag in a field that was known to be a training area for American troops back in the 1940s. Despite its old age, the name on the tag was readable, it belonged to Jim H Flanagan.

Members of three Chicago motorcycle clubs hosted a parade in honor of a fallen marine The veterans made donations to the Connor T. Lowry Memorial Fund, while stopping at a lemonade stand.

For one Iowa man from the Siouxland area, it didn’t take long to realize how life can end in an instant. He says his service in Vietnam War makes him even more grateful for each day.

Bob Rohlfsen was drafted into the war after college and became a pilot Huey pilot. Huey is a nickname for a utility military helicopter. These helicopters are used to support various mentions, according to the Air Force.

One of the most romantic mysteries comes to an end. Hundreds of WW2 love letters have now been reunited with a couple’s family after being found at an Arkansas goodwill.

