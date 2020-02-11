Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kellogg Company and No Kid Hungry have awarded Hirschi High School a $5,000 grant as part of the recent Elevate the Plate Challenge, an initiative designed to reward schools that are utilizing creative and innovative strategies to enhance their school meal program and increase student participation.

“We are grateful and honored to be a part of this opportunity with Kellogg’s and No Kid Hungry,” said Doug Albus, Hirschi High School Principal. “We know that students who get the meals they need will do better in school and in life.”