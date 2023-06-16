WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—For secretary of Base Camp Lindsey, Steve Holloway, he’s been waiting on this day for quite some time.

“Today is one of our work days. We did it on a Friday today because KFDX was kind enough to come out and volunteer with their staff to help put their shoulders to the rock to help us get this thing moving, and we can’t do it without our community partners,” Holloway said.

Community partners like Western Supplies who was generous enough to donate 10 thousand dollars to help Base Camp Lindsey with its mission of helping homeless veterans, but base camp Lindsey wasn’t the only organization receiving help. Camp Chaparral received a much-needed facelift, something that Account Executive, Taylor Roberson-Lira said hits home for her, seeing that she used to attend camp here.

“I love Camp Chaparral. I’ve been to camps here for many many years and kind of grew up around here, so it’s a great opportunity to give back to the camp that I love so much in such a big way, and to be here with KFDX and Nexstar is awesome,” Roberson-Lira said.

The third team from KFDX was out on FM 369 working on what will soon be Rising Sons Boys Ranch.

“Rising Sons is meant to be an end of care for kids that are currently in foster care, and so we do that in a number of ways. We will be providing a home here for kids that will be their forever home, but the large way that we do that is by enlisting people through the foster care system and encouraging them to foster and then adopt,” Pate said.

Founders of Rising Sons, Billy and April Pate, plan to break ground in July and say they couldn’t do this without the community’s help, something that Holloway agrees with.

“It’s huge! When people like western supply come out and give us a ten thousand dollar check. I’m going to talk to them about it, we have room sponsors here. They’re five thousand dollars a room. They don’t know it yet, but we’re going to put their plaque up in two rooms. They’ll know it now when they see this piece,” Holloway said.

Showing that when the community comes together, great things can be accomplished.

