Nexstar Media Group, KFDX donate $20K to local nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — During COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofits have stepped up to help the community. That’s why the Nexstar M edia Charitable Foundation and KFDX 3 News wanted to help out some of the local nonprofits. This week, Hands to Hands Community Fund and The Kitchen were awarded $10,000 each.

“All of our nonprofits have struggled this year,” Hands to Hands Executive Director Nancy Brown said. “Because when everything shut down many of the nonprofits couldn’t shut down because businesses still needed to run.”

However, when that happened, Brown said the funds quit coming in, but now the organization, along with The Kitchen, are back to business with the help of donations.

“This allows us to continue to feed our seniors,” The Kitchen board member Sandra Ross said. “We realized some years ago that our seniors on the weekends didn’t have anything to eat so we started funding through private donation weekend meals. This will go a long way to continuing that mission.”

Ty Thacker, who is a founding board member for Hands to Hands Community Fund, said he is thankful to N exstar Media Group, especially during a community need.

“We worked hard over the last several years and send a really strong message to the community that we are here to help our youth during this difficult time,” Thacker said. “As we know, this is a time we never saw before. Abuse is up and we never quit helping our community and this gift will help keep that going.”

Wayne Reed, vice president and general manager for KFDX-TV, said he believes funds from the station and Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation will go a long way to the community.

“Nexstar Media Group is the largest local media in the country and much like our footprint, our hearts, are pretty big as well,” Reed said. “We are committed to all our local nonprofits. We just felt that the services that The Kitchen and Hands to Hands Community Fund provide are vital to the local community and with the onset of COVID 19 they could use a little help. We were simply honored to do so.”

