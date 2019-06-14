Nexstar prepares for the 23rd annual Founder’s Day of Caring

Teams from the Nexstar Broadcasting Group across the country, will get out in the community and spend some time volunteering to celebrate the 23-year anniversary of the broadcasting company.



“This year they are going to be helping us with Artzeum,” Kemp Center for the Arts gallery manager Kristine Thueson said.

On June 17, 1996, Nexstar Broadcasting Group under the leadership of the Chairman, President and CEO, Perry Sook, with only one station, launched its service to communities in Pennsylvania.

“The fact that a corporation really supports their employees’ extracurricular activities I think is really incredibly valuable,” Thueson said.



June 17 is Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, a day intended to shift our employee’s focus from being a television station serving the community to volunteering and making a personal commitment while inspiring our viewers to give back as well.

This year the Nexstar staff will be getting their hands dirty at the Museum of North Texas History, the Kemp Center for the Arts and with the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, cleaning, painting, and much more.



“Two displays in particular that the volunteers will be working on to help get them ready, make them shine and keep them maintained for the upcoming season,” MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights overseer Dirk Welch said.



“We are repainting this room, we are working to re-do the oil and gas exhibit that was previously housed in this space, we are moving it to another space,” Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History Madeleine Calcote said.

The company has grown to 115 stations serving tens of millions of people across the United States and they hope to inspire continued volunteerism, in local communities.