Construction bidding for Circle trail project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— There have been ups and downs in the hike and bike trail project but for the most part project plans still push through and now that the trail is down to three gaps, the next project is coming up for bid.

“This section of trail is supposed to go from Lake Wichita Park the west side of Lake Wichita Park to Larry’s Marine that is our base bid portion if bids come in under that then we can do the entire length if bids come in higher then we will have to shorten the length of the trail to match our budget,” City Engineer Blane Boswell said.

And that estimated budget is $1,150,000 which’s all based on grant dollars through the Federal Highway Administration.

80% of the money for the project is coming from the Federal Highway Administration, and the city of Wichita Falls is matching 20% of those dollars.

Boswell said they hope to start construction within a few months.

“We look to try to award this, start construction March or April and that would end construction of June, July of 2022,” Boswell said

One of the ways these grants were awarded was from the community, which Boswell said he is thankful for.

“One of the things that help us score better are letters of support from citizens from other groups, we have different biking clubs the MSU cycling team people like that to supply these letters and say this would be great for the community and we support this and that helps us apply for these grants,” Boswell said.

After this, a gap from Larry’s Marina to Barnett, and Lucy Park to the west edge of the Campfire property will need to be closed.

Completing the circle once Director of Parks and Rec Jack Murphy thought of over 30 years ago