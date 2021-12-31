Nexus Game Lounge hosts painting classes for beginners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We recently covered the opening of Nexus Game Lounge in Wichita Falls and all they offer. One of their weekly events is a painting class.

Every Thursday night, folks have the chance to paint their own miniature figures that are 3D-printed in house, all while being instructed by one of the top painters in Texas.

Instructor Mat Marshall takes the “students” through different painting techniques and different paints, all of which are Reaper paints out of Denton.

Director of Marketing and Public Affairs, Kylie Overbey said these paint parties are perfect for all ages, and she said it’s a great chance to learn a new craft.

“This is something that you can drag into different hobbies as well,” Overbey said. “You might start off with miniature painting, but then learn how to paint larger things like terrain and then move into maybe canvases or whatever it is that you want to do.”

The painting classes are only $10 a session, and Nexus will provide you with the miniature figure as well as the paints needed.

The classes are held every Thursday night from 8 to 9 p.m.

Find out more on the Nexus Game Lounge website.